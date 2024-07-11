The text, supported by Republicans, aims to prohibit an action that is already prohibited in the country; the Senate, with a Democratic majority, is expected to reject the proposal

The Republican-majority United States House of Representatives, approved This Wednesday (July 10, 2024) a bill that prohibits illegal immigrants from registering to vote in the presidential elections, which is already not allowed in the country. The Senate, with a Democratic majority, is expected to reject the proposal.

Backed by former President Donald Trump (Republican Party), the Safeguarding American Voter Eligibility Act passed with a 221-198 vote. The bill requires voters to show proof of U.S. citizenship when registering and requires states to remove individuals who “suspects” of being illegal immigrants on electoral lists.

Supporters of the project argue that the measure is essential to ensure the integrity of the country’s electoral process.

However, the bill faces resistance from members of the Democratic Party, who see it as an attempt to suppress votes from party voters. They also claim that the initiative aims to reduce citizen confidence in the electoral system.

The administration of President Joe Biden (Democratic Party), opposed to the bill, stated that the text “would make it harder for all eligible Americans to register and would increase the risk that eligible voters would be wrongly removed from the rolls”.

House Speaker Mike Johnson criticized Biden’s immigration policy and the lawmakers who voted against the bill.

“Over the past four years, we have welcomed millions and millions of illegal immigrants into this country, knowing that illegal immigrants only need to check a box to vote in elections. We have long known that this was an intentional effort to turn them into voters.”, stated.

In the US, the immigration issue is one of the most debated topics in the race for the White House and one of the main criticisms of the Biden administration by Republicans. The 81-year-old Democrat is expected to rerun the country’s last electoral race, against Trump. The elections will be in November of this year.