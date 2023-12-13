The US House of Representatives decided on Wednesday by a narrow majority to begin an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, Reuters news agency reports. The vote was along party lines: 221 Republican votes in favor and 212 Democratic votes against.

Biden is said to have improperly benefited from business deals made by his 53-year-old son Hunter, but despite journalistic research and all Republican efforts, no evidence of this has yet been found. The White House calls the decision to initiate a so-called 'impeachment investigation' “unfounded” and “politically motivated.”

A few hours before the vote, Hunter Biden had refused to agree to testify behind closed doors about his business dealings abroad.

Actual impeachment impossible

The chance that President Biden will actually be impeached is minimal. If the House were to find him guilty of the charges, a two-thirds majority would also be required in the Senate, where Democrats have a 51-49 majority.

The impeachment inquiry therefore seems intended to damage Biden's image in the run-up to next year's presidential elections, in which he will probably face Donald Trump again.

Trump faced two impeachment proceedings during his term of office, which was the first time in American history. There are currently four criminal cases against him.