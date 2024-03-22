Home page politics

The US House of Representatives passed a trillion-dollar budget package shortly before an impending government shutdown. © Jacquelyn Martin/AP/dpa

There is a threat of a standstill in government business in the USA. The regular wrangling over the household is to blame. Now it's up to the Senate.

Washington – The US House of Representatives passed a trillion-dollar budget package shortly before an impending government shutdown. After the vote, the Senate's approval was still pending. Although this is considered safe, it must be completed by midnight US Eastern Time – otherwise there will be a partial standstill of government business, a so-called shutdown, from early Saturday morning (5:01 a.m. German time).

The package does not contain any further military aid for Ukraine, which is attacked by Russia. Meanwhile, the vote in his chamber could cost the Republican chairman of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, his office.

In the event of a shutdown, there are emergency plans

The impact of a weekend shutdown would be minimal since most government employees are off work anyway. It would be problematic if Senate approval were to drag on until next week. A shutdown means millions of government employees will no longer receive a salary. Many ministries and authorities have emergency plans for this eventuality. The extent to which a shutdown affects everyday life and the economy in the USA depends on its length.

The 1.2 trillion US dollar (around 1.1 trillion euros) budget package finances a large part of the US government's operations for the current fiscal year, which runs until the end of September. The draft law was approved on Friday with a cross-party majority – 286 MPs voted in favor and 134 MPs against. However, a majority of the Republican caucus voted against the bill. The MPs had, among other things, called for major cuts in the budget.

It is unclear what consequences the successful vote in the House of Representatives will have for the Republican Johnson. Ultra-right Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a motion Friday to oust Johnson. The budget package is a Democratic budget that they do not support. Her application was a “warning,” she said. It should be an impetus for discussions. She made it clear that she did not want to immediately take the next necessary step to overthrow Johnson. At the same time, she declared: “We need a new chairman.” The motion in itself does not mean that Johnson will lose his position. Johnson's predecessor, Kevin McCarthy, fell over the funding issue.

Budget dispute has been going on for months

The arguments over the budget have been going on for months. Around two weeks ago, the US Congress passed an initial budget package that ensures the financing of a number of ministries and federal agencies for the remainder of the fiscal year. As a rule, Congress agrees on a large budget package to finance government operations – this should actually have been passed last fall. However, the divided Republicans resisted this – they now split the budget into two packages. In the meantime, Congress passed several interim budgets to prevent government business from coming to a standstill.

Republicans and Democrats agreed on the current package at the beginning of the week. It contains significant funds for defense and also finances, among other things, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Labor. Both budget packages together amount to 1.66 trillion US dollars. The future of new financial aid from the USA for other countries such as Ukraine is still unclear. The Senate voted in February for an aid package that provides around $60 billion in support for Ukraine. However, the approval of the House of Representatives is still pending. dpa