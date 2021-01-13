The US House of Representatives has called on Vice President Mike Pence to remove US leader Donald Trump from office. Writes about this CNN.

This decision was made despite the fact that Pence had previously refused to comply with the 25th amendment to the Constitution. 223 deputies voted for, 205 against.

One GOP member backed Trump’s ouster. Not a single Democrat voted against the resolution. According to her, the vice-president must take advantage of the 25th amendment to the Constitution on the inability of the head of state to fulfill his duties. If Trump does not step down, Democratic Party members are threatening impeachment on charges of inciting insurgency.

Earlier, Pence wrote to the Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi that the 25th Amendment “is not a means of punishment and usurpation” and its application against Trump “would create a terrible precedent.” He called on Congress to avoid actions that could further split society or lead to increased confrontation.

Earlier, the US House of Representatives issued a resolution to impeach Trump. The Democrats also submitted a resolution to Congress to remove the current US president. The politician has been accused of inciting rebellion and “seriously endangering the security of the United States and government institutions.” According to members of the House of Representatives, Trump remains a threat to national security and democracy, because of this he should be removed from office.

The 25th Amendment to the US Constitution was adopted after the death of President John F. Kennedy. It provides for the possibility of removing the head of state in the event of his incapacity, and also allows to resolve situations when the leader’s illness or death does not allow him to either fulfill his duties or resign. Until the inauguration of the new head of state, the vice president will have to act as president.