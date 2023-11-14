With the support of the Democratic caucus, the Lower House of the US Congress approved the legislative project proposed by the leader of the Republican majority of the chamber, Mike Johnson, which will allow the federal government to continue providing funds for the operation of the branches that are essential for its proper functioning. . Clearing political tension in the House of Representatives, the measure still needs Senate approval and a presidential signature to materialize.

Avoiding reliving the drama experienced in the same legislative chamber on September 30 when a similar budget extension was approved ‘in extremis’, and at the cost of Kevin McCarthy’s position as Republican leader, the United States House of Representatives voted ‘yes’ to Mike Johnson’s unique proposal to avoid the ‘shutdown’, which was scheduled to occur on November 17.

“Making sure the government continues to function is a matter of conscience for all of us. We owe it to the American people,” Johnson said before the vote.

With 336 votes in favor and 95 against, this controversial legislative process had the support of 209 Democratic representatives, almost the entire progressive bench. But even more striking is that the main opposition to what was proposed by the new Republican majority leader was his own party, which resulted in 93 conservative representatives voting against the measure.

The proposed legislation generates intense rejection in certain sectors of the conservative cadre in the lower house, expressing that there are no decreases in public spending, a measure that the most radical Republicans have sought since they formed a majority in the chamber.

The approved project is divided into “two phases”, as Johnson explained. It would extend funds for public spending in two categories: the provision of support programs for veterans and agriculture, transportation, housing, energy and water projects will be extended until January 19. Agencies such as the Department of State, Defense and Homeland Security until February 2.

