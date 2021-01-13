The Democratic-controlled United States House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump. RIA News…

It is known that the impeachment of the head of state was announced under the article “incitement to mutiny”.

The resolution states that Trump’s actions fit the constitutional wording of “grave crimes and misdemeanors”, for which the president can be impeached.

In order to prematurely remove the incumbent from power early, the indictment must be submitted to the US Senate, where the procedure will turn into a trial.

Representatives of the US Republican Party, in turn, do not intend to recall the Senate from vacation until the inauguration ceremony of the elected head of state Joe Biden. Whether it will be possible to impeach Trump retroactively, after his departure from the presidency, remains unknown.

Earlier, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that Donald Trump poses a danger to the country and must step down as head of state.