The US House of Representatives failed to elect a speaker for the seventh time in a row.

The House of Representatives of the US Congress for the seventh time and the third day in a row failed to elect a speaker and start work. This is reported RIA News.

Democrat Hakim Jeffreys received the most votes, 212 out of a required 218, according to the results of the vote, once again gaining the support of the entire faction. The number of votes for the original favorite of the race, Republican Kevin McCarthy, again decreased and amounted to 201, 19 representatives of the factional opposition voted for an alternative candidate, Congressman Byron Donalds.

It is noted that congressmen will not be able to take the oath and begin their duties until a new speaker of the house is elected.

Earlier, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre assured that the US presidential administration was not going to interfere in any way in the election of the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Congress. According to her, this issue should be dealt with exclusively by American legislators.