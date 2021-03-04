The US House of Representatives canceled plans to hold a meeting on March 4 after receiving information about the alleged attack on the Capitol, reports Washington Post…

According to the publication, the chamber abandoned this idea after security officials warned of a possible conspiracy by an unknown armed group to infiltrate the US Congress.

Earlier, the Capitol police also said that the complex has improved the security system, including an increase in the number of guards.

Recall that on January 6, supporters of the former head of the United States, Donald Trump, invaded the building of the American Congress, interrupting the meeting at which the results of the presidential election were approved. Then five people became victims of the riots.