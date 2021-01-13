The House of Representatives of the American Congress passed a resolution proposing to Vice President Mike Pence to remove Donald Trump from the post of President of the United States. RIA News.

The document was supported by 223 deputies, including one Republican. 205 Congressmen voted against (all Republicans).

The resolution calls on Pence to take advantage of the 25th amendment to the Constitution on the inability of the president to fulfill his duties. Thus, Pence, with the support of most members of the administration, can dismiss Trump and take his place as long as Congress does not approve this decision.

If Pence refuses to follow their lead, Democrats have threatened to impeach Trump in the House of Representatives on charges of incitement to insurrection. Meanwhile, to dismiss the president, another two-thirds of the senators’ votes are required, but they are not being recruited. Also, the upper house may not have enough time to consider the charges before Trump resigns on January 20.

Recall that Pence on Tuesday notified House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in writing of the refusal to remove Trump under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, stressing that this amendment is not a means of punishment and usurpation and its application would create a terrible precedent.

Trump and Pence are due to step down on January 20 following the inauguration of President and Vice President-elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.