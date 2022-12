How did you feel about the content of this article?

Internal administration of the US House of Representatives banned Tiktok from employees’ work phones. The US Executive included the same measure in a budget law. | Photo: Pixabay

The internal administration of the House of Representatives, of the American parliament, demanded that its employees and even the representatives themselves (equivalent to deputies) delete the Chinese entertainment application TikTok from the devices provided by the institution. The reason is that the app would have security issues and would share sensitive data with the Chinese dictatorship. The order was given on Tuesday (27) by administrative head Catherine Szpindor.

Since August, Szpindor’s office has been warning officials and politicians that TikTok poses a “high risk to users due to various security risks”. In the order, sent as a memo, the boss warned that “if you have TikTok on your mobile device at Casa, you will be contacted to remove it”. The memo is adamant: “Household employees are NOT allowed to download the TikTok app” on any work phone.

TikTok belongs to the Beijing-based company ByteDance. Contacted by the NBC Newsa ByteDance representative declined to comment.

The American executive branch also included, in a budget bill passed in Congress last week, which provides for the expenditure of US$ 1.7 trillion (R$ 9 trillion), the banning of TikTok on all cell phones provided to employees of the federal executive. The norm also bans any other app made by the Chinese company. The US Senate has not yet implemented similar rules, but senators such as Republican Marco Rubio (Florida) may have the application banned across the country. France and Taiwan are also considering banning TikTok because of “Chinese espionage”.

Since the dictator Xi Jinping ascended to power in China in 2013, legal frameworks of the regime have been made that have blurred the distinction between the state and private actors. Every Chinese company is required to share information with the Chinese Communist Party.