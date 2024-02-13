The lower house of the US Congress, controlled by a Republican majority, accuses the most important official on immigration issues in Joe Biden's Government for not correctly applying federal laws in relation to immigration control, in addition to lying to Congress in Washington. Mayorkas has been pointed out by conservatism as responsible for the intense increase in immigration crossings on the southern border of the United States.

By a slim margin of 214 votes in favor and 213 against, the Secretary of Homeland Security is going to impeachment. After the same process was promoted by the Republican wing of the chamber last week, failing by one vote after the absence of Louisiana representative, Steve Scalise, due to his cancer treatment, they have now achieved their goal.

“House Republicans are largely alone in this fight to secure our national borders,” said Tennessee Representative John Rose after the vote to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas, where he also added that it is a Democrats who “like the work he (Mayorkas) isn't doing.”

The Secretary of Homeland Security has repeatedly defended himself, stating that the reason for the exponential increase in migration from south of the border is not him, but the legal immigration system that “Congress has not been able to solve.”

Since Joe Biden took the presidential chair in 2021, immigration crossings have reached numbers never before seen in history. However, the number of migrants arrested at the southern border in January was 50% lower than those recorded in December, with the US Customs and Border Protection secretary appealing to “temporary cycles” and measures taken by other partners strategic in the south of the continent.

For Mayorkas to be removed from his position, the approval of the Senate is needed, which, being controlled by a Democratic majority, seems an unlikely future.

