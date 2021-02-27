Today, Saturday, the US House of Representatives approved a huge economic package worth 1.9 trillion dollars to confront the repercussions of Covid-19, within the framework of what the Democrats considered an essential step to finance vaccines and support the exhausted local authorities and millions of families affected by the epidemic.

Four days after the death toll from Covid exceeded 500,000 in the United States, the plan backed by President Joe Biden will now be submitted to the Senate for consideration next week.