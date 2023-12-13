The United States House of Representativeswith a Republican majority, approved this Wednesday to formalize the impeachment investigation launched by the conservatives against President Joe Biden.

These investigations had been opened in September unilaterally by the then president of that chamber, Kevin McCarthy, and the Republicans now hope that their validation in the plenary session by 221 votes in favor and 212 against will facilitate their access to information, documents and testimonials.

This procedure has practically no chance of success, but it is a hindrance to the White House before the presidential elections in November 2024, in which Joe Biden seeks to be re-elected.

What does it mean to formalize the research?

Republicans hope that this Wednesday's vote will give more legitimacy to their investigationgiven that it now has the support of the House of Representatives, a step that should facilitate access to information, documents and testimonies.

Also to strengthen its position in the face of possible litigation before the Justice, such as the one that could lead Hunter Biden to be prosecuted for contempt of Congress.

Biden's son was called to testify behind closed doors this Wednesday before one of the committees, but has failed to comply with the subpoena, claiming that he wants his testimony to be public.

US House Speaker Mike Johnson.

What future does impeachment have?

If in the coming months the impeachment investigation that the Republicans have just formalized bears any fruit, the committees will have to draft an indictmentwhat is known as “articles of impeachment”, which will have to be put to a vote again in the Lower House.

In the event that these articles are approved only with a simple majoritythe Senate – where Democrats have a majority – must hold an impeachment trial against the president.

Biden would only be removed from office if two-thirds of that chamber votes in that direction, a panorama impossible to imagine in the current political context.

What there is no doubt about is that less than a year before the 2024 presidential elections, An impeachment investigation against Biden will serve as a media electoral weapon for the Republicans.

EFE