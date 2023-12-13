The United States House, with a small majority of the Republican opposition, approved this Wednesday (13), the day before the start of the parliamentary recess, the formalization of the impeachment investigation against President Joe Biden. There were 221 votes in favor and 212 against.

Republicans had opened the investigation against Biden in September, but had not submitted it to a plenary vote, a step that, now formalized, will allow them to claim the cooperation of the president, his entourage and the White House.

Biden is accused of having used his influence throughout his political career to favor the foreign businesses of family members, with a special focus on his son Hunter Biden.

According to House Speaker Mike Johnson, the Biden family received more than $15 million from companies and governments in Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan, Romania and China between 2014 and 2019. Their partners reportedly received another $9 millions.

Biden is also accused of meeting at least 22 times with his son's foreign associates.

If the investigation is successful, Republicans will have to draft an indictment, known as articles of impeachment, which will have to be voted on again in the Chamber of Deputies.

If these articles are approved with a simple majority, the issue will go to the Senate, where Biden will only be removed from office if two-thirds vote in favor of impeachment, an extremely difficult scenario, given that Democrats have a small majority in the house.

Earlier, Hunter Biden ignored a subpoena from the Republican opposition in the House and refused to testify behind closed doors about his business dealings abroad.

“There is no evidence to support the allegations that my father was financially involved in my business, because that did not happen,” Hunter Biden said, according to Reuters.

Republican lawmakers said they will take steps to have the president's son prosecuted for contempt of Congress. (With EFE Agency)