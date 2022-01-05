There are also two seriously injured, none of the building’s four smoke detectors have given the alarm. The fire brigade commander in tears

NEW YORK. Thirteen people, including 7 children, were killed in a fire that devastated a three-story house converted into a popular multi-apartment house in Philadelphia. This was reported by the American media who also speak of two seriously injured. The alarm was given at 6:40 this morning. Distressing scenes when the firefighters arrive. The commander burst into tears. “We all have families and children – he commented to reporters – it will be hard for everyone to overcome this shock”.

It took more than 50 minutes to get the fire under control. At the moment it is not clear the origin of the tragedy. Police and firefighters are searching what remains of the building. Inside were four fire smoke detectors, but none of the four would activate. The flames would have developed on the second and third floors of a building in 23rd street where 26 people lived, including 18 between the second and third floors. The mayor of Philadelphia invited everyone to pray for the victims and their families.