The President of the United States House, Kevin McCarthy, opened a vote this Tuesday (October 3, 2023) to decide whether he will continue to hold the position. The lawsuit was filed by Republican Representative Matt Gaetz on Monday (2.Oct). For the process to continue, at least 218 votes in favor are required.

Gaetz’s decision came after the U.S. Congress approved a bill which provisionally releases funding for the country’s federal agencies and bodies in order to avoid a “shutdown”.

McCarthy tried to implement a package that did not include the interests of Democrats, who voted against his proposals. Meanwhile, the more conservative side of the Republican Party considered the budget cuts insufficient, and were also against the proposal.

In a meeting with Republicans, Gaetz was asked who would replace McCarthy. He stated that a new election would be necessary, but did not indicate any name for the position, according to the CNN.

If more than 5 Republican members vote against the Speaker of the House, he would need the vote of some Democrats to help him stay in office.

Republican Representative Patrick T. McHenry, one of McCarthy’s closest allies, told the Washington Post that he shouldn’t offer Democrats anything in exchange for their votes. Instead, he argued that a “functional appropriations process” and a speaker who “treat the minority party” fairly are enough incentives to keep McCarthy.