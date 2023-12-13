NEW YORK. The United States Congress has approved the formal opening of an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden, motivated by the president's son's controversial business dealings abroad, but deemed completely unfounded by Democrats. This procedure has practically no chance of success, but it could turn into a headache for the White House before the presidential elections in November 2024, for which Joe Biden is a candidate.

Republicans “are wasting time on baseless political stunts,” President Biden commented after being briefed.