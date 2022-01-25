By Kanishka Singh

(Reuters) – The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives’ economic and consumer policy subcommittee sent a letter on Tuesday to major U.S. meat-producing companies seeking information on rising prices and profits.

The group of companies includes Tyson Foods, JBS Foods and National Beef and Seaboard.

Raja Krishnamoorthi, chair of the subcommittee, asked for information on price increases for beef, pork and chicken products, the subcommittee said on Tuesday.

“While some companies may claim that the high prices fueling these outsized profits are explained by higher input costs, the earnings data tell a different story,” Krishnamoorthi said on Tuesday.

“I am deeply concerned that meat processing conglomerates may have engaged in predatory business practices, to the detriment of consumers, during the pandemic,” he added.

Krishnamoorthi asked for information and documents from each of the companies by February 8, with explanations about the decision to raise prices for their products despite rising profits. He also asked companies to explain what they plan to do to lower prices next year.

He said the net profit margins of the four biggest meatpackers had soared by more than 300% since the start of the coronavirus outbreak and accused the companies of boosting their profits “at the expense of American families”.

White House economic advisers said last month that the biggest meat companies, using their market power in the highly consolidated US market to boost meat prices, have tripled their own net profit margins since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. .

The White House, pressured by Republicans from rising inflation, is struggling to fight rising prices by eliminating supply chain blockages and tackling what it sees as uncompetitive practices by big companies, which are reporting big gains while consumers suffer.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bangalore)

