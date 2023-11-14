Text passed by 336 votes to 95 and extends funding to North American bodies and agencies until 2024; goes to the Senate

The United States House of Representatives approved this Tuesday (14.Nov.2023) a continuing resolution (CR) to extend, until 2024, government funding for North American bodies and agencies. The approval by 336 votes to 95avoid the shutdown, that is, the total shutdown of the country’s government. Here’s the complete of the text (PDF – 272 kB).

The text is a measure to prevent the North American government from paralyzing, as it has not yet approved next year’s Budget. It still needs to be voted on by the US Senate. On September 30, the North American Congress approved another proposal to extend the payment of resources, but it expires on Friday (Nov 17).

The proposal is authored by the president of the North American Chamber, the Republican Mike Johnson. Of the favorable votes, the project received 209 from Democratic deputies and 127 from the Republican. Of the opposing demonstrations, there were 93 republicans and two democrats.

According to the text, resources will be provided until January 19, 2024 for North American agencies and programs provided for in the following 4 laws for the 2023 fiscal year:

Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act;

Energy and Water Development Act and Related Agency Appropriations;

Military Construction Act, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agency Appropriations; It is

Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Act.

For other federal institutions, the proposal extends the extension of the payment of funds until February 2, 2024.

RACE AGAINST TIME

On September 30, the US House and Senate approved a project to provisionally release funding for the country’s federal agencies and bodies. The legislation prevented the “shutdown” from starting on October 1st, the start of the 2024 fiscal year, and maintained activities for at least 45 days.

Shutdown

In 1980, then US Attorney General Benjamin Civiletti reformed the Anti-Deficiency Act, enacted in 1884, prohibiting federal agencies from spending more than allowed without prior approval from Congress.

Therefore, annually, the Chamber has to approve 12 appropriations laws to finance public spending by federal departments. If this does not happen, sectors that did not have their expenses approved will come to a standstill – the shutdown.

Since 1976, when the US changed the start of the fiscal year to October 1st – the government has already stopped 21 times. Among these, the most relevant were in 1995, 2013 and 2018.

In 1995, during the government of then President Bill Clinton, activities were suspended due to 21 days. Disagreements over budget cuts between the Democrat and House Speaker Newt Gingrich led to the shutdown.

In 2013, the Republican-led Congress attempted to use negotiations on Affordable Care Actpopularly known as ObamaCare –legislation approved by former president Barack Obama so that more people could have access to health plans– as a bargaining “currency” for approval of financing.

At the time, the Obama administration did not accept that funds were withdrawn from the program and Congress did not reach a consensus. As a result, public services were paralyzed by 16 days.

At the end of 2018, the government entered into shutdown during 35 days (34 full days)until the beginning of 2019. Then-president Donald Trump refused to sign the appropriations bill if $5.7 million for construction of the wall between the US and Mexico border was not included.