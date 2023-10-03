The United States House approved this Tuesday (3) the dismissal of Republican Kevin McCarthy as president of the house. The proposal to remove him from office, presented by supporter Matt Gaetz, had 216 votes in favor and 210 against. It was the first time in history that the speaker of the United States House was removed by a vote in the house.

On the House floor, Democratic lawmakers voted for McCarthy to leave and eight Republicans joined them, sealing his fate.

Gaetz had presented on Monday (2) the motion to remove McCarthy from the presidency of the House because he was outraged by an agreement between the president of the house and the Democrats to approve 45-day emergency funding for the American government.

The vote took place last Saturday (30), the last day for the budget to be approved and a shutdown of the federal administration to be avoided.

In the debate before Tuesday’s vote, Gaetz said McCarthy cannot be trusted. “Kevin McCarthy has said something to all of us at one time or another that he really didn’t mean to say and never intended to follow through on,” the Republican said.

McCarthy had faced resistance from the more conservative wing of the Republican Party since last year, when the party regained control of the House in the midterm elections.

In January of this year, 15 votes were needed in five days for him to obtain the minimum number of votes to become president of the Chamber.

In previous votes, deputies from the Freedom Caucus, the wing to which Gaetz belongs, were allocating votes to other party nominees, preventing McCarthy from reaching the count needed to win.

Interestingly, on that occasion, McCarthy made concessions to the Freedom Caucus rebels to resolve the impasse, such as agreeing to move forward with a bill to allow only one representative to call a vote to remove the Speaker of the House. That’s exactly what cost him his job.

The vote to dismiss the Republican this Tuesday was the first to decide on the withdrawal of a president of the American House to reach the plenary since 1910, when the then leader of the house, Joseph Cannon, also from the Republican Party, maintained the position after only 155 deputies voted against him and 192 voted in favor of his permanence.