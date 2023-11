Chamber approved a proposal from the new president of the house, Mike Johnson, for emergency financing of the American government in two stages, until January and February | Photo: EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

The United States House approved this Tuesday (14) a proposal from the new president of the house, Republican Mike Johnson, for emergency financing of the American government in two stages, until January and February. There were 336 votes in favor and 95 against.

The matter now needs to be approved by midnight on Friday (17) in the Senate, a house with a small Democratic majority, to avoid a shutdown of the United States government.

With the Republican opposition demanding major cuts in the federal budget for the fiscal year between October this year and September 2024, the US Congress approved at the last minute at the end of September emergency funding until the end of this week.

It was expected that the deadline would give time for a definitive budget to be discussed and approved, but the dismissal of the then president of the House, also Republican Kevin McCarthy, paralyzed the house for three weeks.

McCarthy was ousted in a plenary vote on October 3 after a supporter, Matt Gaetz, presented a motion to remove him from office precisely because he was outraged by the then-House speaker’s agreement with Democrats to approve emergency funding. 45 days for the American government.

According to CNN, the plan approved this Tuesday establishes funding until January 19th for certain areas, such as military works, war veterans, transportation, housing and the Department of Energy, while the rest of the federal administration would have guaranteed resources until January 2nd. February. The proposal does not include additional military aid to Israel or Ukraine.

The idea is that the new postponement gives time for American parliamentarians to discuss a definitive budget. Part of the Republican opposition questioned the emergency financing proposed by Johnson because it does not promote cuts in public spending.