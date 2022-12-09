Text still ends mandatory vaccination against covid in the Armed Forces; goes to the Senate for consideration

The United States House of Representatives approved on Thursday (Dec. 8, 2022) the NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act), which increased the Department of Defense’s 2023 funding to US$ 857.9 billion Defense. The value exceeds by US$ 45 billion that proposed by the US president, Joe Biden, and is 10% greater than this year’s (US$ 778 billion).

The proposal was approved by a large majority: 350 in favor and 80 against. The text goes to the Senate. Here’s the full (570 KB, in English) of the document of the Chamber with the summary of the approved measures.

The NDAA ends the obligation for members of the US Armed Forces to be fully vaccinated against covid. It also includes a 4.6% salary increase for Department of Defense military and civilian personnel and funds purchases of weapons, ships and aircraft.

The text provides support to Ukraine of US$ 800 million and includes a series of provisions to strengthen Taiwan amid tensions with China. Among them, spending up to US$ 10 billion over 5 years to finance armaments and military equipment for the island.

There is a section in the proposal that discourages government agencies from purchasing items containing semiconductors made by some Chinese companies. The purchase ban is to be implemented gradually over the next 5 years.

Representative Adam Smith (Democrat-Washington), chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, praised approval of the text both by members of his party and by Republicans. According to him, the NDAA benefits members of the Armed Forces and “promotes national security priorities” of Americans.

🇧🇷In the process, we send a powerful, bipartisan message to our allies and partners, global competitors, and the American people: Democracy works and is essential to meeting the challenges of our time.”, he stated.