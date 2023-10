How did you feel about the content of this article?

US House passes resolution to prevent government shutdown | Photo: Disclosure

To avoid a shutdown of the American government, the United States House of Representatives approved this Saturday a bill that provisionally releases government funding. The proposal will help cover short-term expenses of 45 days and also includes aid for natural disasters. The text, however, does not provide additional funding for Ukraine or border security.

The resolution prevents the North American government from going into “shutdown” from October 1st, the start of the 2024 fiscal year, and maintains activities for at least 45 days.

Among the impacts of the strike, contracts with private companies may be affected, such as those for the manufacturing and inspection of military aircraft. Delay in paying this type of contract can cost the taxpayer even more, due to fines and interest.

The bill—passed with 335 in favor and 91 against—needed two-thirds of House members to support it, as it was introduced through an expedited process. Now, the text goes to the Senate, which has until midnight (1 am in Brasília) to approve the project.