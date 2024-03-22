Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/22/2024 – 13:14

The U.S. House of Representatives narrowly approved a $1.2 trillion package to avert a government shutdown, extending funding through September. The text will now be sent to the Senate. The vote passed by a margin of 286 votes to 134, exceeding the two-thirds supermajority needed to pass the bill under a special procedure required by House Speaker Mike Johnson to bypass internal Republican Party divisions.

Republican Party deputies gathered in tense discussions on the floor as the count progressed.

The measure, which drew far more support from Democrats than Republicans, also increased pressure on Johnson, who was unable to get a majority of the Republican caucus to support the bill, a rare occurrence for a House speaker.

Before the vote, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene signaled she might try to unseat him.

The long-awaited text of the bill was released on Thursday morning, and leaders from both parties said they had achieved victories on key issues during negotiations, even though overall spending levels had not moved significantly. of the totals defined last year during debt ceiling negotiations.

Democrats said they avoided cuts to education, labor and health programs, while Republicans said they successfully reduced spending on foreign aid and nonprofit groups that help migrants, and restored funding from the IRS. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.