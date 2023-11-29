Home page politics

From: Franziska Schwarz

During the ceasefire, the terrorist organization Hamas released dozens of hostages from the Gaza Strip. Will it be extended? The news ticker about the war in Israel.

Tel Aviv/Gaza – The US government wants to continue working with Israel, Qatar and Egypt to see whether the ceasefire in the Gaza war could be further extended. “If there are longer pauses that go beyond these two days, then you know we are in favor of it and we will continue to work on it,” National Security Council communications director John Kirby said on Tuesday (Nov. 28).

Israel News: Hamas is not using US hostages as leverage

Meanwhile, the US sees no signs that Hamas is using the release of American hostages in the Gaza Strip as a means of pressure. The US presidential office has now announced this. According to the US estimate, eight or nine Americans are still in the hands of Hamas.

A helicopter transports released Hamas hostages from the Gaza Strip to a hospital in Tel Aviv. © Jack Guez/AFP

Israel News: A German among freed Hamas hostages

A German woman was among the hostages released in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced this on Network X in the evening. “Anxious weeks have finally come to an end for other families,” wrote the Green politician, referring to the release of twelve more hostages. “I’m relieved for all of them,” continued Baerbock. “At the same time, each individual liberation is a reminder of how many the worst nightmare still continues.”

This brings the number of released hostages with German passports to eleven. In its terrorist attack on October 7th, Hamas kidnapped a total of around 240 people into the Gaza Strip, including around 20 people who also have German citizenship. (with news agency material)