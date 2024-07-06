Host Ingraham said the White House gave him questions for Biden

Civic Media radio host Earl Ingraham admitted that he received a list of prepared questions from the White House that he was supposed to ask US President Joe Biden during an interview. reports ABC News channel.

“Yes, I was given questions for Biden,” he confirmed. Ingraham said the US leader’s team gave him a list of five questions, but he voiced four of them.

“I didn’t get a chance to ask him all the things I wanted to,” the host lamented.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that the White House had prepared questions in advance for journalists interviewing Biden. At least two interviewers admitted to receiving such a list.