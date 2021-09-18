The United States hopes to resolve its dispute with France over the submarine crisis “next week” at the United Nations, an American diplomatic spokesman said on Friday.

“We have been in close contact with our French allies” and “we look forward to continuing our discussion of this issue at a high level in the coming days, including at the UN General Assembly next week” in New York, Ned Price said on Twittter.

He pledged to “understand” Paris’ position and added that Washington took note of the unprecedented decision to call the French ambassador for consultations in Paris.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will be in New York next week for the grand annual meeting of world diplomacy.

France summoned its ambassadors to the United States and Australia for consultations on Friday, an unprecedented decision concerning two historic allies after Canberra gave up on buying French submarines.

“This exceptional decision is justified by the exceptional gravity of the September 15 announcements by Australia and the United States,” said Le Drian.

Paris remains irritated by the announcement this week of an Indo-Pacific alliance between Americans, Australians and Britons, and even more so by the opacity surrounding its constitution.

After the summons of its ambassador to Washington, a senior White House official had already expressed his “regret” that the French “have taken this step”.

“France is a vital partner and our oldest ally, and we believe our relationship is extremely valuable,” said Price, as part of efforts underway since Thursday to appease France’s anger.

“The Transatlantic Alliance has been promoting security, stability and prosperity around the world for more than seven decades, and our commitment to these ties and our collaboration is unshakable,” he added, once again promising “cooperation” with Paris “on a variety of issues , including in the Indo-Pacific region”.

