The upcoming meeting of US and Russian Foreign Ministers Anthony Blinken and Sergei Lavrov will be an attempt to bring relations between the two countries “on a more stable and predictable path,” briefing Friday, May 14, US State Department Press Officer Ned Price.

He also said that Washington will “act decisively to protect American interests in response to Russian actions that harm” the United States or its allies.

“At the same time, we constantly say that we strive for a stable and predictable relationship with Moscow. This is important because we have a set of common interests, be it in the field of climate, strategic stability, [в вопросах, связанных с] Iran, North Korea, ”Price noted.

According to a State Department spokesman, the United States would like to pursue common interests with Russia.

“We want to be in a position to pursue these common interests within the framework of our national interests, including working with Moscow where we can,” he said.

He added that the future conversation “will reflect the fullness of bilateral relations: the bad, the good and what is in between.”

On May 12, Lavrov held telephone conversations with Blinken. As a result, the heads of the foreign affairs agencies of Russia and the United States agreed to meet on May 20 on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting of the Arctic Council (AC). It was noted that the parties will consider key issues of bilateral relations and the international agenda.