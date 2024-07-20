US DHS chief Mayorkas summoned to Congress over Trump assassination attempt

US Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS) Alejandro Mayorkas has been summoned to testify before Congress in an investigation into the assassination attempt on former US leader Donald Trump. This was reported by RIA News.

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green said the lack of cooperation is unacceptable and must stop. He said the department’s chief was summoned to obtain documents and information about the failed security efforts in connection with the assassination attempt on the former White House chief.

The letter states that the committee had already requested information from the agency on July 14 regarding the circumstances of the incident. Green noted that in response the committee received only a “vague answer” about the impossibility of transmitting the requested information.

Trump previously said the Secret Service did a fantastic job of taking out his assassin on the first try. He stressed that despite the assassination attempt, he wanted to continue speaking at the rally, but Secret Service agents persuaded him to leave and go to the hospital.