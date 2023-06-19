The US homebuilder confidence index, as measured by the National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB), rose from 50 in May to 55 in June, entering positive territory for the first time in 11 months (above 50 in the survey). This is the sixth consecutive month of increase.

The forecast of analysts consulted by the factset was of stability of the indicator in the period.

The report says solid demand, a lack of existing stock and improved supply chain efficiency supported builders’ confidence to pass the midpoint of 50 on the indicator’s scale, which runs from 0 to 100.





















