WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Sales of new single-family homes in the United States in December jumped to a nine-month high, buoyed by an acute shortage of existing homes.

The US Commerce Department said on Wednesday that new home sales rose 11.9 percent to an annual rate of 811,000 units last month, the highest level since March. The ministry revised the pace of sales for the month of November down to 725,000 units from the previous reading of 744,000 units.

Home sales soaring in the US

Economists polled by Reuters had expected new home sales, which account for more than 10 percent of total home sales in the United States, to rise to a rate of 760,000 units.

On an annual basis, new home sales fell 14 percent in December. It peaked at 993,000 units in January last year, the highest since the end of 2006. About 762,000 new homes were sold in 2021, down 7.3 percent from 2020.