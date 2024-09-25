Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/24/2024 – 21:41

Home prices hit a new record high over the summer before the Federal Reserve cut interest rates in September. But the rise has been slower.

Prices nationwide rose 5% in July from a year earlier, according to data from S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices released Tuesday. A gauge measuring prices in 20 of the nation’s largest metropolitan areas rose 5.9% from a year earlier, compared with FactSet estimates of 6%.

“Taking into account the seasonality of home purchases, we have seen 14 consecutive record highs in our national index,” Brian D. Luke, CFA, director of Commodities, Real and Digital Assets, said in a statement.

After seasonal adjustment, the national index increased by 0.2% compared to the previous month, while the index for the 20 cities advanced by 0.3%.