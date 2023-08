How did you feel about the content of this article?

Kabul patrol: Weekend talks in Qatar were among the longest contacts between the US and the Taliban since the extremists returned to power in Afghanistan | Photo: EFE/EPA/SAMIULLAH POPAL

The US government has held a dialogue with the Taliban on the economic situation in Afghanistan, the issue of human rights, especially women’s rights, and the opiate trade, the State Department said on Monday (31).

The unusual meeting took place July 29-30 in Qatar, in the presence of US High Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West and US Special Envoy for Afghan Women Karen Decker.

During the meetings, the US delegation expressed “concern over the humanitarian crisis” in Afghanistan and urged the Taliban government to “reverse policies that have eroded human rights, especially those of women and girls,” the State Department said in a statement.

Representatives of the Afghan central bank also discussed the “financial challenges” the country faces and discussed the possibility of soon establishing a technical-economic dialogue between the two countries.

The US delegation “recorded the Taliban’s commitment” not to allow terrorist groups that threaten the US to operate in their territory.

Representatives from Washington also acknowledged that there has been a decrease in terrorist attacks against civilians in Afghanistan, while demanding the immediate release of US citizens detained in the country.

Finally, the US recognized that opiate cultivation has significantly declined in Afghanistan and committed to continuing the dialogue on drug trafficking.

It was one of the longest rounds of contact between Washington and the Taliban regime since the group took control of Afghanistan two years ago amid a chaotic exit by US forces from the country.