This Monday (4), the United States accused Iran of being behind attacks carried out by Yemen’s Houthi rebel militia against civilian and military ships sailing through the Red Sea. The Houthi militia is supported and financed by Tehran.

“The weapons here are being supplied by Iran,” US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said during a White House press conference. “We believe that Iran is ultimately responsible for this [pelos ataques]”, he added.

In the same interview, Sullivan said the US is currently discussing the possibility of establishing military escorts for ships sailing through the Red Sea. This Sunday (3), the Houthis claimed attacks on commercial ships and a warship in the Red Sea.