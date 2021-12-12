(Reuters) – The United States on Sunday reached 800,000 coronavirus-related deaths, according to a count by Reuters, as the country prepares for a potential rise in infections as people spend more time indoors in the United States. winter and with the spread of the highly transmissible Ômicron variant.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 450,000 people have died in the US after contracting Covid-19, equivalent to 57% of all deaths due to the disease in the country since the beginning of the pandemic. Now, the death toll from the virus exceeds the population of North Dakota.

Those who died this year were mostly people who were not vaccinated, according to health experts. Deaths have increased despite advances in patient care and new treatment options such as monoclonal antibodies.

It took 111 days for deaths in the US to go from 600,000 to 700,000, according to a Reuters analysis. The other 100,000 deaths occurred within a span of just 73 days.

The US ranks worst in terms of death per capita due to Covid-19 among the G7 countries between Jan. 1 and Nov. 30, according to a Reuters analysis. The death rate in the country is more than three times higher than in Canada and 11 times higher than in Japan.

Among more than 200 countries and territories tracked by Reuters, the US ranks 36th.

The US has the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in the world, followed by Brazil and India, according to a Reuters tally. The country is also close to surpassing the mark of 50 million cases.

(By Roshan Abraham and Aparupa Mazumder in Bengaluru)

