DPerhaps the greatest obstacle to adequately teaching the history of slavery in the United States, wrote historian David Blight, is Americans’ deep need to understand their country’s history as “progress.” They see themselves as a people who have always been concerned with the betterment of humanity, the promotion of liberty and justice, and the enabling of the pursuit of happiness for all. And while, Blight added, some aspects such as immigration and civil rights support this version of history, there is its “broad, dirty underside”.

Blight formulated these views in his foreword to a comprehensive study published by the Southern Poverty Law Center almost five years ago, which found, for example, that only eight percent of American high school graduates could name slavery as a decisive factor in the civil war. Less than a third knew that a constitutional amendment was required to abolish them. And the vast majority of the students were neither aware that the famous abolitionist Frederick Douglass himself had to eke out a slave existence, nor did they know how to define the “Middle Passage” more precisely, the traumatic crossing across the Atlantic for around thirteen million enslaved Africans in the Americas.

Birth of Contradictions

Slavery and its long shadow, this “dirty underside” of the history of progress in the United States, has already been researched very intensively and in a differentiated manner in specialist science. But she still finds it difficult to penetrate the general understanding of American history, which is still strongly committed to the myth of the “Founding Fathers” as untouchable heroes and the founding of the nation as a divine act, so to speak. This gap between the academic debate and the images prevailing in the general public was an important motive for the journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones to launch the “1619 Project” together with other authors of the New York Times (NYT).



Nikole Hannah-Jones (ed.): “1619”. A new history of the USA.

This project was intended, among other things, to realign the understanding of North American history by naming slavery in 1619 as the country’s starting point, as the birth of the contradictions that characterize it to this day. It all started with a special issue of the NYT magazine in August 2019, exactly four hundred years after the first Africans who were abducted as slaves arrived in the then British colony of Virginia. This was followed by multimedia online articles and courses, especially for use in history lessons, a podcast series and finally a comprehensive book, which is now also available in German translation.