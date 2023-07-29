Taiwan receives historic first aid from US supplies, China reacts

There The White House has announced the delivery of a package of weapons to Taiwan worth 345 million dollars. The US government has released a memorandum signed by President Joe Biden and addressed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, authorizing the shipment of military equipment from the Pentagon inventory to the island. In the package, according to an anonymous source, there are intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance equipment and small arms ammunition.

AND’ the first time the United States transfers military equipment to Taiwan under the so-called Presidential Drawdown Authority, which allows the US to ship weapons and other stocks directly from Department of Defense inventories.

Until now, the United States has allowed Taiwan to purchase weapons from the United States, a process that takes longer, instead of delivering equipment directly from US stockpiles. Taiwan’s most recent purchase last month included $332.2 million of 30mm ammunition and related equipment, as well as $108 million in logistics support.

There White House decision is bound to irritate China, an increasingly assertive diplomatic and military power, which claims the island of Taiwan as part of its territory and which has promised to take it, by force if necessary. Tensions have risen in recent weeks as China has orchestrated a series of incursions by warplanes and naval vessels around the island; hence probably the decision of the United States seeking to increase the military strength of Taiwan to discourage a possible invasion.

The announcement that the United States will, for the first time, supply Taiwan with weapons from its stocks, provoked an immediate protest from China, which claims sovereignty over the island. “China strongly opposes US military ties and arms sales to Taiwan,” said Liu Pengyu, spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington. “The United States must stop selling weapons to Taiwan, stop creating new factors that could lead to tensions in the Taiwan Strait, and stop posing risks to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

