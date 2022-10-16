Home page politics

Of: Linus Prien

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be walking on thin ice. At least that’s what the US historian Harold James thinks: “Putin will probably be gone soon”.

Princeton – The escalating Ukraine conflict is causing destabilization in Ukraine, in Europe and not least in Russia. That’s what Harold James, historian and professor at the renowned Princetion University, says in an interview t-online. The scholar points out that in Germany and other Western countries, the stability of Putin’s Russia is overestimated. This could be because European countries are facing major crises themselves. Many countries have been in crisis mode for several years due to the corona pandemic, rising inflation and energy shortages, among other things.

knocked on? Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin. © IMAGO/Vyacheslav Prokofyev

Ukraine war: “Putin’s end has already begun”

James describes the Russian war of aggression as being driven by “a sense of humiliation and weakness”. Vladimir Putin still hasn’t gotten over the end of the Soviet Union. In order to justify the war, however, “use history like in a self-service shop”. The professor is probably alluding to the various reasons that the Kremlin put forward for its self-proclaimed “special operation”. According to Russia, they wanted to denazify Ukraine. Another pretext for the invasion was that Ukraine, like many other former Soviet states, was already part of the “Russian world”.

But the expert is certain of one point that he believes Putin has not yet understood: “Imperialism always fails. Sometimes it takes a long time, but they fail. Putin’s end has already begun,” says the professor t-online.

Ukraine war: Russia ‘much more unstable than many in the West believe’

According to James, the current state of the war is by no means favorable to Russia. There are several reasons that cast doubt on Putin’s solid position in Russia. For one thing, Putin’s partial mobilization is not going the way he had imagined. In addition, the sham referendums in eastern Ukraine are not credible. Furthermore, there is a notable faction in Russia that criticizes the president for not acting brutally enough: “The political situation in Russia is much more unstable than many in the West believe. There is a good chance that Russia will fall apart soon.”

James warns, however, that should Putin actually be overthrown, it would be extreme nationalists who would take power. The scientist sees another alternative in a military coup.

Ukraine war: “Putin will probably be gone soon”

As that leads James to the assumption: “Putin will probably be gone soon”. But this is not necessarily a desirable scenario. The expert states that a democratic transition from Putin’s government to a successor government is extremely unlikely. A form of putsch carried out by extremists is much more realistic. According to the historian, these same groups are more likely to use weapons of mass destruction, such as nuclear weapons. This is not a “promising path”.

Ukraine war: Putin could end up with two acquaintances in the power struggle

US historian Timothy Snyder also believes a power struggle in Russia is likely. He predicts “a conventional Russian defeat in Ukraine that will devolve into a Russian power struggle that will require a Russian withdrawal from Ukraine. Historically, this is a very well known chain of events.”

Snyder also assumes that Putin could face off in a power struggle with two acquaintances. The first is about Ramzan Kadyrov, the ruler of the Russian region of Chechnya. On the other hand, it is about the head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozchin. Both had criticized Putin for not acting tough enough in Ukraine. (LP)