The new US leadership intends to resolve the crisis around the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and hinted at the possibility of partially lifting the sanctions, writes the German newspaper Handelsblatt.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has not yet talked about any specifics, but indicated that it expects a package proposal from the European Union, and especially from Germany, to discuss it.

Related materials Came to their senses The West has decided to abandon oil and gas and has already found a replacement for them. Is Russia ready for this?

At the same time, an unnamed American official, referred to by the publication, confirmed that maintaining transit through Ukraine and reducing Europe’s dependence on Russian gas remains a priority. The FRG government has not yet prepared a proposal for concrete concessions to start negotiations.

Earlier, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that the fate of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline would be decided in the coming weeks or months. He did not rule out that an end to the project would be given, although he admitted that after the change of power, the White House became more open to dialogue.

Earlier, Gazprom was talking about the possibility of failure, nevertheless, the barge Fortuna resumed construction in Danish waters.