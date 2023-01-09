At a high school in the United States, a handicrafts teacher has been charged with using drugs in front of his students. Although the incident took place at the end of November, he has only now been officially charged after an investigation.

The students of the Roosevelt School in Westfield, New Jersey, got the shock of their lives on November 29 when they entered the classroom at 9 a.m. for the first lesson. Their handicraft teacher lay unconscious on the floor.

According to the police, the 57-year-old teacher had taken an overdose of fentanyl just before the start of the lesson. The fact that the man managed to survive the incident was due to the quick action of an alerted officer. He immediately recognized the signs of a drug overdose and injected him with naloxone hydrochloride. According to the officer in question, he always carries the antidote with him everywhere, reports the New York Post.

Soon after, Thompson showed signs of improvement. During a subsequent investigation, police discovered fentanyl and related items in a classroom cabinet. In a letter to parents, the school district said the classroom was immediately sealed and sanitized.

The teacher has been charged with possession of a hazardous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of children, police said. He must appear in court on February 1.