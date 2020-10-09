A US high level team is visiting India. Many important issues can be discussed in this tour. The US team’s visit comes at a time when India-China tensions over LAC are at an extreme level when the peace process in Afghanistan is claimed to be in the final stages. According to the US State Department, the Deputy Secretary of State Steven E. Beagan will visit India and Bangladesh from 12 to 16 October. According to the schedule, the deputy secretary will stay in Delhi for three days during which he will participate in many important meetings. India-U.S. Will also give a speech in the forum.On October 6 of Secretary Pompeo, the Foreign Minister of India, Dr. S. He will take forward what happened during the meeting with Jaishankar. Prior to the US-India 2 + 2 ministerial level talks this year, Secretary Beagan’s visit was extended to advance the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and promote peace, prosperity and security in the Indo-Pacific region and worldwide. Gaya is a step. This program will focus on how the United States and India can work together. Obviously, the issue of China may also come up. The United States is constantly standing with India on the issue of China. At the same time, in this tour, India can convey its concern to the US on the change in H1 visa.In the next few days, the discussion of important declaration towards Taliban-US agreement has increased again. In fact, US President Donald Trump said that the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan will start later this year, after which speculation has intensified.It is known that the Taliban had placed a condition before the US that if the US military returns from Afghanistan, it is ready to negotiate and it can be ready to accept many conditions. America has 17 thousand troops in Afghanistan.

In fact, Trump wants to announce the withdrawal of more than 17,000 US troops from Afghanistan before the general election this year, for which negotiations with the Taliban have been ongoing for more than two years. It remains the longest war zone in US history.