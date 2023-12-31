Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

Attack averted: The US Navy is currently engaged in several firefights with the Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. © HMS Diamond/dpa

Firefight on the Red Sea: The US Navy has eliminated boats belonging to Houthi rebels. They had previously attacked a Danish freighter several times.

Sanaa – Skirmish with the protecting power: After several attacks on international merchant ships, the US Navy has struck back against the Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. The US Central Command announced this on Sunday (December 31) on Platform X. But the attackers were eliminated, it was said about the incident. Accordingly, the Yemeni militia fighters fired two anti-ship missiles after the navy rushed to the aid of a Danish container freighter.

Since the outbreak of GazaWar in Israel The Houthi rebels, financed by Iran, repeatedly attack ships in the Red Sea, ostensibly to prevent aid deliveries to the war zone. But recently, arbitrary container freighters in international merchant shipping have been repeatedly attacked. The Red Sea is considered one of the most important shipping routes for world trade, leading to the Suez Canal.

Red Sea skirmish: US helicopter sinks Houthi boats after rocket attack

On Sunday, the Danish container ship “Maersk Hanzhou” sent out a call for help twice after it was hit by a missile in the southern Red Sea. However, the ship is reportedly seaworthy and no injuries have been reported. Nevertheless, the US Navy, which has increased its presence in the region since the Houthi attacks began, rushed to help. It was not initially clear whether it itself came under fire.

As the US military announced on USS Eisenhower helicopter and the “USS Gravely” then returned fire on several Houthi boats in self-defense – and sank three of the ships without survivors. A fourth boat fled the area, the tweet said.

Attack on the “Maersk-Hangzhou”: Houthi rebels do not shy away from the US mission

According to information, it was the Houthis' 23rd attack on international shipping since October 19. The “Maersk Hangzhou” sails under the Singapore flag and is operated by the Danish shipping company. Because of the many attacks, many companies recently announced that they would avoid the traditional route across the Red Sea.

The Red Sea is a central trade route through which up to twelve percent of world trade passes. To protect merchant shipping, the USA recently formed an international military coalition. More than 20 countries are involved in “Operation Prosperity Guardian”. Germany had also considered deployment. But the Bundeswehr's frigates proved to be unsuitable for this type of mission. (jeki/dpa)