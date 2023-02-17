BEIRUT (Reuters) – A leader of the Islamic State group was killed and four U.S. soldiers were wounded in a U.S. helicopter strike in northeast Syria, the Defense Department said in a statement on Friday.

The statement said “an explosion at the target resulted in four wounded US servicemen and a working dog” on Thursday, adding that “the senior leader of the targeted IS, Hamza al-Homsi, was killed”.

The department did not elaborate on Homsi’s role in the organisation.

According to the department, the attack was carried out with the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance led by Kurdish fighters that has waged a campaign against Islamic State in the north of the country for years.

IS named a new leader in December after its former boss committed suicide during an operation in southern Syria.

(Reporting by Maya Gebeily)