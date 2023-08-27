A US military helicopter has crashed during a training exercise off the coast of Darwin, Australia. Three of the 23 Marines aboard the military aircraft Osprey, which crashed on a remote island in Australia, are dead. This was announced by the American military in a statement. “There were 23 soldiers on board – reads the note – three died, another five were taken to the Royal Darwin Hospital in serious condition”.

About 2,500 soldiers from Australia, the United States, Indonesia, the Philippines and East Timor participate in the exercises – called “Predators Run”.