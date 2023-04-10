After President Joe Biden promised to fight the decision of a judge in the US state of Texas that banned the abortion pill mifespristone in the US last Friday (7), the US Secretary of Health Xavier Becerra, went public this Sunday (9) to say that the government will do “everything possible” so that the abortion pill remains available in the country. According to him, the government has already appealed the decision.

“We’re going to do everything we can to make sure it remains available not just this week, but into the future, because mifepristone is one of the safest and most effective drugs,” President Joe Biden’s secretary of government said in an interview with CNN.

Becerra considered that the order issued on Friday by Texan federal judge Matthew Kacsmaryk for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA, an agency similar to Anvisa in Brazil) to withdraw the health approval for the pill, marketed since the year 2000 in the USA.

For him, the decision affects not only the permission of mifespristone, but also sets a precedent for similar decisions regarding other drugs approved by the FDA in the USA. “We are talking about all kinds of drugs. We are talking about our vaccines, about insulin, about new drugs for Alzheimer’s that are to come,” he told the news network.

The Texas judge, appointed by former President Donald Trump, gave a one-week deadline for the decision to take effect, so that the Biden administration has time to appeal.

The Health Secretary said today that the government has already appealed against Kacsmaryk’s decision and that “all options are on the table”, including the possibility that the FDA will ignore the order.

“We want women to continue having access to this medicine that has been shown to be safe. Millions of women have used it around the world,” she pointed out. In the ruling, the judge alleges that the FDA approved mifepristone without considering the drug’s “negative impact” on health.

The United States has been going through a political and judicial battle over abortion since the Supreme Court, with a conservative majority, overturned the constitutional right to abortion in June last year. Since then, dozens of Republican-ruled states have restricted the practice.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, 54% of pregnancies in the United States in 2022 were with abortion pills like mifepristone or misoprostol.