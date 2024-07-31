The White House said on Wednesday (31) that it has not yet been able to confirm the assassination of the political leader of the Hamas terrorist group, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran, which Iranian authorities attribute to Israel.

“I am not in a position to confirm the reports coming out of Tehran. I have seen the statement issued by Hamas. I cannot confirm or verify it. We do not have any independent confirmation,” White House National Security Press Secretary John Kirby told a news briefing.

On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not confirm the country’s responsibility for Haniyeh’s assassination, but claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s (30) attack in Beirut that killed Hezbollah military chief Fouad Shukr.

Netanyahu also warned on Wednesday that the war in Gaza will continue and that he will not give in to pressure to end it before achieving his goals of dismantling Hamas and rescuing hostages held by the group.

“All the achievements of the last few months were achieved because we didn’t give up […] and because we made courageous decisions in the face of great internal and external pressure. It was not easy,” he emphasized.

Netanyahu also said the country’s military is ready to face “any scenario” amid growing tensions with pro-Iranian groups in the Middle East.

According to Iranian media, an Israeli-made short-range Spike missile was fired – possibly from Iranian territory – at the room where Haniyeh was being held, whose assassination was made possible after a bodyguard leaked strategic information.

In turn, spokesman Kirby said it is still “too early” to know what impact these developments will have on the negotiations being conducted by the US, Qatar and Egypt to bring Israel and Hamas to a ceasefire agreement and release of hostages in the Gaza Strip.

“It has always been a complicated process, how many times have we talked about this in the last few months and even in the last few weeks? I think it is too early to know what any of these reported events might mean for the ceasefire agreement,” he said.

Kirby said the US would not “stop working” to reach the deal and also to avoid an “escalation” of the conflict in the Middle East.