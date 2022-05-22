Attack in Buffalo, New York, is among the 10 deadliest of the last decade

On May 14, 2022, a shooting left 10 people dead and 3 others injured in a supermarket. from the city of Buffalo, New York, United States.

According to information from Gun Violence Archive, The The tragedy brought the total number of mass shootings in the country to 204 cases in 2022 alone.

The survey showed that shootings in the US have increased in the last 8 years. Since 2016, the country has recorded a total of 3,599 cases. In 2021, the country broke a record: there were 693 episodes of violence with firearms.

THE Gun Violence Archive also produced a list of the deadliest attacks in the United States in the last 10 years. The Buffalo episode ranks 10th among the deadliest in the last decade.

The October 1, 2017 Las Vegas bombing leads with 59 dead. At the time, a man shot from the 32nd floor of the hotel. Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino against 22,000 people who attended a music festival country.

It also appears in ranking The outrage in a supermarket in the city of El Paso, in the State of Texas. The attack left 23 people dead and 23 injured on August 3, 2019.

Understanding why these shootings are a common phenomenon in the US is not “simple”says Gabriel Ferreira Zacarias, a professor at Unicamp (State University of Campinas).

“We have similar cases of mass attacks in several countries, including here in Brazil. However, this constancy in the US has to do with the fact that the country lives in a society in crisis”said in an interview with Power 360.

According to Zacarias, in many of the episodes there is a subject who experiences a personal crisis and who uses violence to project his frustrations.

For the mourning specialist from LEM/IP/USP (Laboratory of Studies on Death of the Institute of Psychology of the University of São Paulo), Elaine Alves, easy access to weapons in the USA facilitates attacks, as well as prejudice, which is very strong in the country.

In an interview with Power360, Alves stated that there is an obsession of the subject with his victim, whether it is a problem against a specific individual or a group. Therefore, these attacks, most of the time, are a type of “revenge”.

Zacarias also presented two similarities between the attacks: blind violence and disclosure, especially on social networks.

“Everything called ‘mass shooting’ indicates cases in which the subject tries to shoot as many people as possible. Nowadays, precisely because the mediation of networks is so important, there is a desire to break records [de vítimas]”declared.

As the attacks seek to reach a large number of people without being sure who they are, the professor believes that ideological justifications become secondary in these cases. “What we have of history is a person who goes and kills randomly. Some can be chosen, suddenly the shooter knows someone, chooses and looks for that person.” he said Alves.

