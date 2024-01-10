From the editors and Reiutersi From the editors and Reiuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-e-reiuters/ 01/10/2024 – 15:22

The SEC, a body that regulates capital markets in the United States like the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) in Brazil, has not yet approved a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). According to a spokesperson for the regulatory agency told Reuters, a publication by the agency on the social network was incorrect.

The SEC account was compromised, the spokesperson said, without providing additional details. The ordeal should take place this Wednesday (10) with a set of ETFs that track the price of bitcoin, in a potential watershed for the cryptocurrency sector.

The unauthorized post on X, formerly Twitter, claimed on Tuesday (10) that the SEC had granted approval for bitcoin ETFs on all registered national stock exchanges and included an image attributing a quote to Gary Gensler, the body's president. .

With Reuters*