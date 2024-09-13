US has not announced a decision on strikes against Russia after Biden-Starmer meeting

The White House has not announced a decision on the issue of approving strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) on Russian territory following a meeting between US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This is stated in the final statement.

“The leaders held an in-depth discussion on a range of foreign policy issues of mutual interest. They reaffirmed their continued support for Ukraine as it continues to defend itself against Russian aggression,” the document states.

It is noted that the statement does not contain any information regarding the decision of Washington and London on the use of Western missiles by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to strike Russian territory. Biden and Starmer only once again confirmed their unwavering support for Kyiv.

Earlier, retired US Army officer Daniel Davis said that the idea of ​​Western countries allowing Ukraine to strike deep into Russia is dangerous and reckless. The expert noted that if Moscow threatened such measures, “everyone would be shouting calls to go to war.”