05/26/2023 – 23:44

About 30,000 Cubans have received visas from the United States since January, through a new migration program, the US chargé d’affaires in Havana, Benjamin Ziff, announced this Friday in an interview with AFP.

To combat illegal immigration, Washington launched a monthly program in January to accept up to 30,000 immigrants from Nicaragua, Venezuela, Cuba and Haiti. In the case of Cuba, a country from which 313,000 citizens arrived in the United States illegally in 2022, “more than 29,000 visas have been issued from January until now,” Ziff said.

In early January, the embassy resumed issuing visas to Cubans, four years after the consulate closed due to alleged health incidents that affected diplomatic staff. However, Ziff did not release figures for the total number of Cubans who used the program.

At the same time, Cubans are still unable to apply for tourist or business visas in their country, as was the case before the consulate closed in 2017. “I have less than a third of the team I had five or six years ago in the consular section. Until I have the complete picture, I cannot offer a complete service,” explained Ziff.

The person in charge blamed the Cuban government for not allowing the diplomatic mission to “obtain accommodation for the new consuls and import materials to renovate the embassy. It’s more of a logistical barrier than a political one.”

Ziff denied the accusation made by Havana that the American embargo and the intensification of sanctions under the government of Donald Trump (2017-2021), eased by his successor, stimulated the unprecedented migratory wave from the island since 2021, amid a serious economic crisis.

“The Cuban government is responsible for the Cuban economy. Having a democratic and prosperous Cuba depends on Cuba, not on the United States”, replied Ziff, stating that “emigration is motivated by a lack of hope”.























